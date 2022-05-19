M56 in Cheshire closed both ways due to a ‘police led incident’ diversions are in place

Update 6:40 – National Highways has said: “The M56 near Runcorn in Chesire remains closed in both directions from J12 to J14 due to a Police led incident.”

“There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx. 2 miles of congestion on approach to the incident.”

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area.”

Earlier report – The M56 in Cheshire near Runcorn is fully closed in both directions between J12 and J14 due to a police led incident.

The motorway is currently shut between junction 12 for Runcorn and junction 14 for Chester Services and Helsby.

The road has been closed since around 3.00am this morning.

Traffic

Cheshire Police have said: “There is heavy traffic in both directions on M56 approaching junctions 14 and 12 due to a closure in both directions for an ongoing incident.”

“Where possible please plan an alternative route and avoid the area.”

“Traffic on A56 through Frodsham is heavy however is moving slowly.”

We are in the process of closing the M56 between J14 & J12 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. pic.twitter.com/ZkJPnEImjM — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) May 19, 2022

Cheshire Police are at the location and dealing with the incident.

National Highway Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

National Highways has said: “Please be aware that there is a Low Railway Bridge 14’6” (4.4m) on the A56 between Dig Lane and Marsh Lane, Marsh Green.”

“Cheshire Police are diverting HGV’s via local routes on this diversion to avoid the low railway bridge. ”

Diversion Routes

If travelling westbound road users are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit at J12 and at the end of the slip road at the roundabout take first exit on to the A557 Clifton Road.

Continue to the junction with the A56 and turn right.

Follow the A56 westbound through Frodsham and Helsby.

At the junction with the A5117 near Hapsford continue forward to join the A5117.

At the roundabout with the M56 J14 take the first exit to re-join the M56.

If travelling eastbound road users are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs