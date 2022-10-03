M56 eastbound in Cheshire back open following weekend roadworks closure

Listen to this article

National Highways has confirmed the M56 eastbound in Cheshire between junctions 11, Preston Brook and 12, Clifton Roundabout/Rocksavage Interchange is back open following the weekend closure.

Over the weekend there were delays of around an hour as drivers queued to divert from the M56 at the Runcorn exit.

The work involved contractors installing safety barriers as part of the M56/A533 Expressway Bridge replacement project.

Next weekend

The M56 will be closed next weekend (Friday 7 October until 6am Monday 10 October) westbound- North Wales bound – as work barrier replacement work takes place.

“Delays are expected, please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.” National Highways has said

Towards the end of October the M56 will be closed in both directions for one full weekend to lift the new bridge into position.

Closure dates and times

M56 closed between junctions 11 and 12, westbound only. 9pm Friday 7 October until 6am Monday 10 October.

M56 closed between junctions 11 and 12, in both directions, and A533 Expressway bridge closed in both directions. 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October.

“Clearly signed diversions will be in place. These are shown below. Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures. Please do not use satnav when following a diversion. Thank you for bearing with us.” National Highways said.

Read Next