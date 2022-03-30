Lorry hits Cefn-Y-Bedd railway bridge spilling skips on road

The A541 at Cefn-Y-Bedd is blocked after a lorry carrying skips crashed into the railway bridge.

The driver of the lorry, which was transporting a stack of 10 skips appears to have hit the 4-metre high train bridge spilling five of waste skips onto the road.

Trains running between Wrexham and Bidston have been affected by the incident, Transport for Wales website states the 10:32 from Wrexham has been cancelled, “due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge.”

Traffic is building in the area.

A traffic report states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a lorry involved and shed load of skips on A541 Wrexham Road near Brymbo turn off.”

“A lorry has become stuck under the railway bridge and has dropped the skips that it was carrying.”

[Photo: Dillon O’ Brien]