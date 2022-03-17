Looking for an apprenticeship? Flintshire Council’s award winning programme is now open to applicants

Applications are now being taken for Flintshire County Council apprenticeship programme.

A number of apprentices are recruited each year by the council who go on to develop professional skills as they start in their careers.

Applications for our Flintshire Trainee apprenticeships are now open! 🧑‍🎓❗

You can check them out here 👉 https://t.co/81ks5NeBWS

Watch the video to find out more! 👉 https://t.co/sZ6kbpF6t8@colegcambria — Flintshire Council (@FlintshireCC) March 17, 2022

Flintshire council has a long established and award winning apprenticeship programme.

Each year a number of new trainees are taken on across a wide range of disciplines, such as business and administration, IT, construction trades, vehicle maintenance and mechanics.

Apprentices usually attend college one day a week to gain industry recognised qualifications while gaining valuable experience working for the council and earning a salary.

Last month the council launched a new Apprenticeships Hub flintshire.gov.uk/ Apprenticeships provides a central source of information for people who are keen to build their knowledge and skills through learning a new job, achieving qualifications and earning money, all at the same time.

Watch this video to find out more:

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“Our apprenticeship scheme is seen as best practice and sector-leading in its approach. This can be seen in our results.”

“95% of those who start an apprenticeship with Flintshire get a positive outcome. ”

“75% get jobs with the Council, 15% go on to employment outside of the Council and 5% use the qualifications they gain to access university.”

“It’s a win win situation. The Council benefits from an enrichment of new ideas and energy and in return apprentices get great development and a firm start to their career. Some who have started as an apprentice are now service managers.”

To find out more and apply, click here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Jobs-and-careers/Flintshire-Trainees/Trainee-Opportunities.aspx