Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Mar

Looking for an apprenticeship? Flintshire Council’s award winning programme is now open to applicants

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Applications are now being taken for Flintshire County Council apprenticeship programme.

A number of apprentices are recruited each year by the council who go on to develop professional skills as they start in their careers.

Flintshire council has a long established and award winning apprenticeship programme.

Each year a number of new trainees are taken on across a wide range of disciplines, such as business and administration, IT, construction trades, vehicle maintenance and mechanics.

Apprentices usually attend college one day a week to gain industry recognised qualifications while gaining valuable experience working for the council and earning a salary.

Last month the council launched a new Apprenticeships Hub flintshire.gov.uk/Apprenticeships provides a central source of information for people who are keen to build their knowledge and skills through learning a new job, achieving qualifications and earning money, all at the same time.

Watch this video to find out more: 

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“Our apprenticeship scheme is seen as best practice and sector-leading in its approach. This can be seen in our results.”

“95% of those who start an apprenticeship with Flintshire get a positive outcome. ”

“75% get jobs with the Council, 15% go on to employment outside of the Council and 5% use the qualifications they gain to access university.”

“It’s a win win situation.  The Council benefits from an enrichment of new ideas and energy and in return apprentices get great development and a firm start to their career.   Some who have started as an apprentice are now service managers.”

To find out more and apply, click here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Jobs-and-careers/Flintshire-Trainees/Trainee-Opportunities.aspx

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First minister announces offers free rail travel across Wales for Ukrainian refugees

News

One of the best fish and chip shops in Flintshire submits plans for new restaurant and takeaway

News

Police warn of rise in heating oil and diesel thefts across North Wales

News

Full weekend closure set to take place on M56 in Cheshire from Friday 25 March 

News

Female pedestrian dies after collision with ambulance in Mollington

News

Worth noting: Works begin on new pedestrian crossing in Chester next week

News

Betsi: two “concerning safety incidents”identified in vascular services – complex cases being moved the Liverpool

News

Packaging littered on 64% of streets in Wales a report by Keep Wales Tidy has found

News

Welsh Government urged to work with Veterans’ Commissioner for Wales to ensure proper support for Ex-Forces community

News





Read 454,328 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn