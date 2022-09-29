Updated: Traffic now clear on M56 in Cheshire following earlier collision

Listen to this article

Update: All lanes are back open.

Previous report: There are reports of long delays on a section of the M56 in Cheshire following a collision.

Two lanes are closed on the westbound side from junction 15, the M53 interchange.

There are around seven miles of queuing traffic back towards Helsby.

Delays are quoted at around 30 minutes.

A traffic reports for the area states; “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M56 Westbound at J15 (M53 Interchange).”

“Congestion to before J14 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

“Traffic is also slowing to look on the opposite side. Lanes two and three (of three) are closed. Traffic was briefly held around 07:45.”

