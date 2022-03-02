Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Mar 2022

Updated: Wed 2nd Mar

Long delays on A55 near Posthouse roundabout due to a collision or issues with traffic lights

Update: Latest traffic report has now confirmed there has been a collision, it states: “Queueing traffic due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J37 (Broughton Shopping Park) and J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout). Obstruction to be confirmed.”

Earlier report: There are long delays on the A55 from Broughton towards the Posthouse roundabout following a collision to a fault with traffic lights.

Traffic is queueing back past along the eastbound carriageway past the Broughton exit at Junction 37.

There are also long delays on the A483 back to Rossett.

Traffic Wales has tweeted: “Collision travelling Eastbound on the A55 J38 Posthouse (A483) affecting traffic travelling on the A483 Northbound from J7 Rossett. Allow additional time for your journey if you’re travelling.”

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says the delays could however be due to issues with the traffic lights at the Posthouse roundabout.

They say: “Queueing traffic on A483 Wrexham Road before A55 J38 (Posthouse Roundabout). Congestion to half way to J7 (Rossett) and also seeing delays on the A55 approaching the roundabout. Travel time is around 25 minute. Possibly due to an issue with the traffic lights on the roundabout.”

