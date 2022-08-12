Updated: Long delays on A55 in Flintshire following a earlier collision

Update: Queueing traffic on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways between J34 A494 (Ewloe) and A55 (Halkyn Travelodge). Holiday traffic. Not helped by two earlier accidents, one on the Westbound and one on the Eastbound that cleared around 11:30.

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays on the A55 in Flintshire following an earlier collision.

The incident has happened on the Eastbound side near Halkyn.

One lane was blocked as a result of the collision but is back open.

Traffic is queuing for around four miles with delays quoted at over 40 minutes.

A traffic report said at the time: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound between J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn) and J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Lane two (of two) is blocked.”

There are also delays on the Westbound side from the A494.

⚠️Update: 11:05 All lanes now open in both areas but heavy congestion remains. https://t.co/bgrDSqqPgr — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 12, 2022

