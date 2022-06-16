Loneliness Awareness Week: Age Cymru share useful information that may help you feel less alone

Everyone can feel lonely, and you don’t necessarily need a reason to feel this way. Sometimes it might even just pass. But, maybe there is a reason, or maybe it’s just not passing this time. However it features in your life, and however it makes you feel, there are things you can do to feel less lonely.

Knowing what can affect your mental wellbeing might help you understand the feelings you’re experiencing and help you think about the steps you can take to look after yourself. This is the best place to start. Although it’s hard, and sometimes there might not even be a reason, it’s a good idea to think about what is making you lonely. It might help you try and find a way of feeling better.

Although it might not feel that way, if you’re feeling lonely, remember you’re not alone. That feeling of loneliness can hit us at any time in life, often unexpectedly, even if it seems as though we’re surrounded by friends and family. Whatever might be making you feel lonely, we are here to help.