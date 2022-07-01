Local primary take part in extra special charity event in partnership with Flintshire Foodbank at Deeside Leisure Centre

Local primary schools were welcomed to Deeside Leisure Centre recently for an extra special charity event in partnership with Flintshire Foodbanks.

The event involved an array of sport activities to promote the importance of well-being, and all schools in attendance brought a selection of food goods from pupils and parents to be collected and donated to Flintshire Foodbanks.

The Aura Football Festival took place on Deeside Leisure Centre’s outdoor 3G pitches and was supported by Liverpool Football Club Academy.

Indoor activities were also hosted in the multi sports hall with the Aura Coaching team.

All the children who attended the Aura Football Festival received a medal and certificate, along with a free session at Aura’s Inflatable Park during the day.

Sports Development Officer, Chris Moss, added: “The event was supported by a group of young people who attend the ‘Learning Through Sport and Leisure’ Alternative Provision Programme organised by Aura.”

“They have been working hard to complete various qualifications this year and volunteered at this event as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award. The whole group did an excellent job helping to plan, organise and deliver the event and should be very proud of their efforts.”

Gary Dixon, Aura’s Lead Football Coach said the event “was a great day of sport and I just want to say a big thank you to all the children and schools for their hard work over the last few weeks collecting items for Flintshire Foodbanks.”

“I hope they really enjoyed meeting new friends and taking part in the activities available at Deeside Leisure Centre.”

“The whole Aura team would like to thank everyone for their contributions to Flintshire Foodbanks and hope that everyone in attendance enjoyed the Aura Football Festival and Activity Fun Day.”