Wrexham University Nursing Masters Degree helping train healthcare staff of the future

Enhancing the knowledge and skills of current healthcare workers and graduates with healthcare related degrees is crucial to developing and nurturing nurses of the future.

That is the view of Rhiannon Griffiths-Williams, Senior Lecturer in Nursing at Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University, who delivers the institution’s Nursing Masters degree.

The two-year, full-time course, which is aimed at those with a background in healthcare who have previously completed a health-related undergraduate degree, achieving 2:2 or above, sets out to equip aspiring nurses with the professional knowledge they need for their chosen area of nursing – adult, children’s or mental health.

Prospective students for the programme must have a portfolio of evidence, which enables them to include and demonstrate prior graduate learning.

This may include knowledge, skills, values, caring behaviours, and care experience equivalent to one year of a nursing programme – through 500 hours of theoretical and 500 hours of practice learning.

The course is also suitable for those who have achieved undergraduate degrees in education, due to the transferable nature of the skillset required.

Speaking about the course, Rhiannon said: “We’re delighted to offer those with experience in healthcare, who also have a health-related degree, the opportunity to transfer their vital skills and experience to become a fully-qualified nurse in two years.

“We’re immensely proud of this programme of study, which is made up of an equal mix of theory and practice-based learning – and we’re delighted to be further developing the knowledge and skills of current healthcare workers and those with health-related degrees.

“That is key to nurturing our next generation of nurses.

“A full NHS bursary, including tuition fees and a non-repayable bursary for living costs, is available for this course, if the prospective student is eligible and agrees to work in Wales for two years after registration. The course really is a fantastic opportunity.”

George Morris, 25, from Mold, who is nearing completion of his first-year, says what he’s learnt so far has been “invaluable”.

“When I graduated from university three years ago, I knew that I wanted to support people with mental health needs but realised I didn’t necessarily have the right experience yet, so I started working as a Support Worker in a private mental health hospital to gain that practical experience,” he said.

“As time went on, after working with some inspirational mental health nurses, I realised that’s the path I wanted to take, so when I heard about the Masters at Wrexham, that was it, I applied – and I’m pleased to say it’s been a fantastic experience so far.

“It’s been great to be accepted onto a programme that places such important emphasis on prior learning and experience.

“Since starting this course, I have been able to apply my existing knowledge and experience to my studies, while also gaining confidence in my leadership skills and valuable insights into the field of Nursing.

“My message to anyone with a background and degree in healthcare with ambitions of becoming a nurse would be to apply for this Masters programme at Wrexham – it’s a fantastic course as it’s the perfect mix of practical learning through placements but also the theoretical knowledge that you gain.”

Places are still available for the March intake. Further information about the course can be found here.

