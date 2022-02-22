Liverpool Musician Steve Roberts to perform at Caffi Isa in tribute to Berwyn Bookshop

Renowned Liverpool musician Steve Roberts will be performing at Caffi Isa in Mynydd Isa, with a concert to celebrate books and bookshops.

The event has been organised as a welcome to The Berwyn Bookshop which is now housed at Caffi Isa.

Berwyn Books tragically lost their former premises in Buckley in a huge fire last November.

The fire spread across the whole premises destroying 400,000 books including some dating back centuries.

Steve, best known as singer/songwriter with Liverpool band 16 Tambourines will be performing songs from his new solo album ‘All Power to the Bookshop’.

Caffi Isa chairperson Sara Parker said “Steve’s beautiful and insightful songs in honour of books and bookshops is the perfect way to celebrate Berwyn Books becoming part of the Caffi Isa family.

We’ve delighted to have them and excited to have Steve to help us celebrate.’

The generosity of the local community has been instrumental in getting Berwyn Books back on its feet.

The bookshop has now settled into a new home in Caffi Isa, Mynydd Isa.

Co-owner Emma Littler said “ We are incredibly happy to be part of the wonderful environment that is Caffi Isa.

We are completely overwhelmed with the incredible amount of support we have received since opening our doors.

This is chapter one in the Berwyn Bookshop story and we couldn’t wish for better people than the team at Caffi Isa to share this experience with.”

Steve’s album ‘All Power to the Bookshop’ began as an Arts Council project about our relationship with books and reading.

He says that the songs “explore how our memories, our hopes and dreams, our thoughts and emotional responses can be formed by the books we read and share.

It’s an eclectic collection of songs that acts as propaganda for bookshops and reading.”

Steve Roberts will be performing at Caffi Isa, Saturday 5th March 7pm. Tickets are £5 and are available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/mold/caffi-isa