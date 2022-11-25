Liverpool man jailed for his role in County Lines Drug Operation spanning Merseyside and north Wales

Listen to this article

A Liverpool man was jailed recently for his part in a County Lines Drug Operation spanning Merseyside and north Wales.

Gerrard Edward Parkins (25) of Dovecot, Liverpool was jailed for 5 years 7 months, after being found guilty of being Concerned in the Supply of Crack Cocaine and Heroin.

Police say that Parkins was subject of an investigation by Merseyside & North Wales Police forces into the ‘Irish Mikey Line’ from Merseyside.

This line supplied Crack Cocaine and Heroin between Liverpool and areas of Colwyn Bay and Rhyl over the course of two months.

Parkins was identified as the person controlling the County Line during the course of the investigation, and upon his arrest he was subsequently found in possession of the County Line phone.

A spokesperson from the North Wales Police Central Priority Crime Team said: “The supply of Class A drugs blights communities across North Wales, and this investigation highlights the great collaborative work with a neighbouring force in bringing an offender swiftly to justice and removing them from being criminally active within our communities.

“This investigation was led by Merseyside Police with warrants being executed in Colwyn Bay and Liverpool during the investigation, with valuable evidence being obtained which led to Parkins’ conviction.

“North Wales Police relentlessly pursues those who cause harm to our communities on a daily basis, and we will continue to make north Wales a hostile environment for those who seek to engage in criminal activity.

“Our commitment to work with neighbouring forces highlights our pursuit of those who distribute drugs as part of Organised Crime Groups and we will continue to safeguard individuals who may be at risk.”

Latest News