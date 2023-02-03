Liverpool John Lennon Airport Recruitment Day: 200 Jobs up for grabs ahead of summer season

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) is hosting a Recruitment Day on 14th February, with almost 200 vacancies waiting to be filled by a number of companies based at the airport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The recruitment drive is taking place on Tuesday 14th February from 10am until 4pm in the terminal building, with a host of employers on hand who are based at the Airport all looking to fill mainly full time vacancies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These include handling agent Swissport, aviation security company Wilson James, catering company SSP, passenger assistance company ABM and retailers such as Boots and duty free shop operator Dufry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone interested in a career at the Airport will be able to come along and talk to representatives from each of the companies looking to recruit employees, with some employers looking to undertake interviews on the day too. Appointments are not required in advance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A diverse range of job opportunities are currently available at the airport including aviation security officers, handling agent passenger services roles, baggage handling, passenger assistance for people with disabilities, catering and related front of house roles, bar work and retail work. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year’s recruitment drive was a huge success, with almost 1,000 attendees, and the airport’s staffing levels were in place in time for the busy summer season. This success resulted in the Best UK Airport accolade in the 2022 Which? Airport Survey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Carol Dutton, Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s HR & Community Director commented, “Following the success of last year’s event, we are once again opening our doors so that anyone considering a career at the airport can find out about a host of positions currently available across a diverse range of employers.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We look forward to welcoming lots of applicants with many hopefully starting work here in the coming weeks for different employers, all with the common goal of giving our passengers the best possible airport experience.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those wishing to use public transport to travel to the event, a number of bus services call at the airport, whilst nearby Liverpool South Parkway provides a link to the region’s rail network for anyone travelling here from further afield. Complimentary parking will also be available for those traveling by car. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​