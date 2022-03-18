Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 18th Mar 2022

Life sentence for Connah’s Quay rapist

A 23-year-old man who raped a young female victim has been sentenced to life in prison.

James Thomas Aspinall, 23, of no fixed address, appeared via videolink at Mold Crown Court on Friday, March 18.

Aspinall was charged with two counts of rape and one of assault causing ABH, offences which occurred at a property in Connah’s Quay, Flintshire in November 2019.

Aspinall, pictured, had previously been found guilty of all charges at Caernarfon Crown Court and was sentenced today (Friday, March 18).

His sentence carries a minimum term of nine years and 10 months, and he must sign the sex offender’s register for an indefinite period.

Investigating Officer, DC Joanne Evans said: “This sentence reflects the highly serious nature of Aspinall’s crimes and is welcomed by North Wales Police.

“I hope that today’s sentence brings some measure of justice and healing to the victim.”



