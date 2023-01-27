Lidl becomes first supermarket to achieve prestigious Welsh language certification

Lidl has made history by becoming the first supermarket in Wales to achieve the prestigious Cynnig Cymraeg certification from the Welsh Language Commissioner. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The certification recognises Lidl’s commitment to the roll-out and inclusion of the Welsh language in its 55 stores across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Cynnig Cymraeg is the official recognition of the Welsh Language Commissioner and is given to organisations that have collaborated with the Commissioner’s officers to develop and deliver ambitious Welsh language provision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It supports the Commissioner’s long-term plan to ensure people can use the Welsh language in all aspects of their lives, in all parts of Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ute Thomas, Regional Director for Lidl in Wales, said: “At Lidl, we’re committed to being an inclusive retailer, for our customers, for our communities and our colleagues and prospective colleagues.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In Wales, protecting and promoting the Welsh language is a huge part of what it means to be inclusive.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since 2014, Lidl has provided dual language signage in stores, in conjunction with local planning authorities, but since then, the company’s commitment to Welsh-speaking customers and colleagues has only increased. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lidl has also invested in rolling out Welsh language services across all aspects of its business in Wales, including in-store announcements, colleague name badges, customer service phone helplines, written communications, packaging on all local Welsh produce, self-service checkouts, and relevant social media updates. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones, is delighted with Lidl’s approach and hopes to see other supermarkets and businesses follow the company’s example. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jones said, “I would like to encourage other similar organisations to work with us to develop and improve their Welsh language offer.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year, Lidl announced a new range of Welsh beef products as part of its commitment to supporting local farmers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The range is fully traceable from field to store and has a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) mark. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since launching the scheme in June 2020, 63 businesses and charities have had their Cynnig Cymraeg recognised and the Commissioner’s office is working with over a hundred other organisations to develop their schemes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​