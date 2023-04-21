Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st Apr 2023

Leader of crime gang that flooded region with drugs ordered to repay over £500,000

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The leader of an organised crime gang that supplied illegal drugs into parts of North Wales including Deeside has been ordered to repay over half a million pounds. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Colin Jones of Walton, Liverpool, who is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and other offences, was the target of an investigation called Operation Tide led by North Wales Police in 2019. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The case involved large-scale drug supply, with a network that spanned from Merseyside and North Wales to Devon, Cornwall, and Scotland. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jones, 52, appeared by video-link at a hearing at Mold Crown Court on April 21. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The court heard that Jones had amassed a total of £2,337,130 as a result of his criminal activities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, the worth of his current assets was valued at £536,788, which can now be recovered by authorities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

DC Helen Philips said: “North Wales Police will not only relentlessly pursue organised criminals across force boundaries and bring them to justice, but will also look to recover wealth gained by these illegal consortiums.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

DI Richard Sidney added: “During Operation Tide, the force’s Serious Organised Crime Unit led a detailed and targeted investigation which culminated in the arrest and long-term imprisonment of those involved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The recovery of these substantial funds in today’s case underlines our commitment to disrupting OCG-related crime in the strictest possible terms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“County lines activity and drug supply are a blight on communities and can have a devastating impact on people’s lives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As a force, we are committed to pursuing these criminals and gangs whose crimes inflict such misery on their victims.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • ClwydAlyn “confident” Deeside affordable homes scheme will proceed despite construction firm collapse
  • Royal Mail Workers offered 10% pay rise over three years after months of industrial unrest
  • Flintshire arrests as police join forces to carry out operation against suspected drug dealers

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    ClwydAlyn “confident” Deeside affordable homes scheme will proceed despite construction firm collapse

    News

    Royal Mail Workers offered 10% pay rise over three years after months of industrial unrest

    News

    Flintshire arrests as police join forces to carry out operation against suspected drug dealers

    News

    Flintshire Council fights for additional kitchen gear in free school meals expansion

    News

    Nurses in Wales to vote on new Welsh government pay offer

    News

    All you need to know about Sunday’s Emergency alert system test

    News

    Conservationists celebrate as harvest mice thrive in Chester Zoo’s Nature Corridor

    News

    Aldi donates 26,000 meals to good causes in Wales over the Easter school holidays

    News

    Ambulance response times in Wales “second worst” on record in March

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn