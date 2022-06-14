Large fire and rescue response to fire at Grosvenor Garden Centre

Fire crews are still in attendance at Grosvenor Garden Centre on the outskirts of Chester following a large fire this morning.

Two fire engines from Chester, one from Powey Lane, one from Ellesmere Port, one from Malpas and the aerial ladder from Chester attended the incident this morning.

The centre has said, “Due to an incident overnight we will be unable to open the garden centre and restaurant today.”

No further details have been released by the centre, but it is understood a large warehouse has been affected along with other outbuildings.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue have said they were “dealing with a fire involving an outbuilding in Eccleston” later confirming it involved “several outbuildings” at the garden centre.

Around 6am they said, “The building measures 25 metres by 25 metres and crews are protecting nearby property with a main water jet. A water shuttle has also been set up and a cordon is in place. Due to smoke in the area nearby residents are being asked to keep windows and doors closed and passing motorists advised to do the same and also to turn off any ventilation systems as a precaution.”

The aerial ladder was used to get water to the fire from above and four main water jets were used, along with an an environmental pack to prevent any water run off from entering drains and nearby water courses. They said the Environment Agency has been informed.

By 6:30am the incident had been ‘scaled down’ and relief firefighters were requested to take over.

As of 7:15am three fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were still in attendance at this incident dealing with pockets of fire and damping down the building.

Top image: Google Streetview.