‘Know where your teenagers are?’ Police plea to Connah’s Quay parents as anti-social behaviour increases

Police say they have been dealing with an increase in anti-social behaviour affecting parts of Connah’s Quay in recent weeks.

The incidents have been “youth-related and have involved males aged between 15-16.” Officers from North Flintshire have said.

CCTV footage has been released by police showing a group of youths near Connah’s Quay Medical Centre where there have been reports where there has been damage reported to some bollards.

Increased patrols have been taking place in those areas impacted and officers are urging parents of teenagers “to know where their children are, and understand what they are up to” over the upcoming school holiday.

In a statement, a North Flintshire Police spokesperson said: “Graffiti and various public order offences have been reported in the areas near Red Hall shopping precinct and Connah’s Quay Medical Centre.”

“The quality of the attached CCTV footage (below) is limited, but it shows youths congregating at night the medical centre and damaging bollards.”

“Youths dressed in black clothing and face masks have also been sighted climbing onto nearby buildings which are two/three storeys high.”

“Separate reports of verbal abuse directed at members of the public have also been received.”

“Increased patrols of these areas have been in effect, but we are urging parents of teenagers who live locally to know where their children are, and understand what they are up to over the Spring Break.”

“During the school holidays we tend to see an increase in complaints of anti-social behaviour where young people are identified as being responsible.”

“We understand that this is a minority who are causing issues, but those responsible will be dealt with robustly by attending officers.”

“If you witness ASB occurring, please report it online: https://orlo.uk/cbggr or via 101.”