Kinky Boots to light up Storyhouse stage

Storyhouse in Chester has announced the cast for its upcoming production of the hit musical “Kinky Boots,” promising to be an unforgettable experience for theatre-goers.

The show, featuring a Tony and Grammy-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a heartfelt book by Harvey Fierstein, will run from 3 – 18 May.

“Kinky Boots” narrates the inspiring story of Charlie Price, who inherits his family’s ailing shoe factory.

Charlie’s chance meeting with the fabulous drag queen Lola leads to an unexpected business partnership, transforming not only their product line but their perspectives on acceptance and identity.

Danny Becker will take on the role of Charlie, with Duane-Lamonte O’Garro starring as Lola.

The production boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Gareth Cassidy, Phil Corbitt, Rachael Garnett, Lynwen Haf Roberts, Kaitlin Howard, James Ifan, Sebastian Lim-Seet, James Lowrie, Roddy Lynch, Remi Martin, Seren Sandham-Davies, Thomas Sankey, and Leah Vassell.

Under the direction of Amber Sinclair-Case, “Kinky Boots” is set to captivate audiences with sassy choreography and powerful storytelling.

The creative team also features Kate Harvey on sound design, Rachael Ryan on production design, Charly Dunford on lighting, Sarah de Tute as the musical director, and Nicole Bondzie as the choreographer.

Helen Redcliffe, head of producing at Storyhouse, expressed excitement about the production, highlighting the diverse talents of the cast and creatives.

“We’re thrilled to stage a show that celebrates diversity, acceptance, and the power of being true to oneself. Expect to dance in your seats, cry, guffaw and leave dizzy with joy!” Redcliffe said.

In addition to the performances, Storyhouse is hosting the “Kinky Boots: Strut” workshop on 11 May at the Garret Theatre.

This empowering workshop will offer participants a mix of burlesque, jazz, and commercial dance, suitable for all ages (16+) and skill levels.

The festivities continue with after-show parties on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 May, featuring cocktails, performances by drag queen Tequila Thirst, a Kinky Boots catwalk, and a night of dancing, ensuring a fabulous night out for all attendees.

For tickets and more information on the show and accompanying events, visit storyhouse.com/kinkyboots.

