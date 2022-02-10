Kickstart Job Opportunity with Bailey Hill Project in Mold

Mold Town Council has been successful in securing funding from the Welsh Government to be able to offer a Kickstart Placement at Bailey Hill.

Kickstart is a Government Initiative to create new jobs specifically aimed at 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long term unemployment.

A Heritage and Visitor Assistant Role has been created at Bailey Hill as part of this initiative.

The role is an entry level job working in a community project.

The role would suit a young person (aged 16-24) who is interested in heritage, tourism and community development.

The role would include providing front of house duties, providing a high level of assistance and customer service to visitors, ensuring their experience is as enjoyable as possible.

There will be opportunities to develop a range of knowledge and skills in additional areas such as event planning, educational workshops, marketing, social media and fundraising tasks. Training and one to one mentoring will be provided throughout the placement.

Applicants must be aged between 16-24 years old, be in receipt of Universal Credit and have been assigned a Work Coach via Jobcentre Plus.

Anyone interested in the role must speak to their Work Coach at the Job centre, as we are only able to accept applications that have been referred to us through the Job centre.

This is a fixed term vacancy, 25 hours a week for a 6-month period. Wage is National Minimum Wage/ National Living Wage.

Jo Lane, Bailey Hill Project Officer said “It is fantastic that with support from the Welsh Government we are able to offer such a fantastic role with the Bailey Hill Project.”

“It is an exciting time to be involved with the project as plans are being made for the official opening of the Bailey Hill Centre as well as planning community events for 2022.”

Regular updates on the project can be found on the Bailey Hill social media pages, Facebook: @BaileyHillProjectOfficer and Twitter: @bh_officer.

Funding for the role is provided via the Kickstart Scheme which is a government initiative.

For more information please visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/kickstart-scheme

For more information with regards to the project, please contact Jo Lane on 01352 872418 or email baileyhill@moldtowncouncil.org.uk.