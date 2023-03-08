Kelly Jones of Stereophonics “Far From Saints” announced as special guests for Kings Of Leon shows at Racecourse

Far From Saints – the brand new band formed by Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave – have been announced as special guests for Kings Of Leon May Bank Holiday shows. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The two huge outdoor dates will take place at the iconic Racecourse Ground on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May 2023, with the first show selling out instantly. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Local Wrexham-based indie band The Declan Swans will also be joining the bill. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Far From Saints first experimented with playing music together on tour – merging their influences, they created a fervent mix of Americana, folk, rock and country which very naturally complemented the alchemy and beautiful harmonies crafted by the two vocalists. Having recently unveiled their debut track ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’, their captivatingly fresh album will also be released early this summer. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The announcement of Kings Of Leon’s two monumental Wrexham dates follows their massive UK arena tour last year which included two shows at London The O2 and marked the band’s first UK performances since headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2018. Kings of Leon released their eighth album ‘When You See Yourself’ in March 2021 and it became their 6th album in a row, to debut at number one in the UK. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The first night of the Bank Holiday weekend shows at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham has sold out. There are tickets still available for the second night on Sunday 28th May at www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News