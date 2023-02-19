K-Klass heading home to headline Cheshire festival, Deva Fest

One of the UK’s fastest-growing festivals, Deva Fest, is bringing 90’s House, Old School Trance and Rave back for a three-day dedicated dance stage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester based music promotion company Sensus will be hosting the first and exclusive dance stage at Deva Fest, showcasing all forms of house music and an incredible production of high-end audio, lighting, and special effects. The dance stage will see some of the biggest 90’s household dance names headline including DJ sets from N-Trance, K-Klass and Eric Martin from Technotronic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Building on the success of last year’s Friday night chilled Old School Dance & Ibiza theme, the dance stage will welcome a wave of talent from the 1990s up to today’s fast-rising local legends. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Saturday night will be headlined with DJ sets by the 90’s electronic band K-Klass. The group, which originates from Wrexham and Chester, are the talent behind the classic 90’s hits such as ‘Rhythm is a Mystery’ and ‘Let Me Show You’ as well as the iconic remix of the Bobby Brown hit ‘2 Can Play That Game’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Saturday night’s dance stage will also see DJ sets from N-Trance, fresh off their 30-year anniversary tour, will be bringing the nostalgia back with timeless hits including ‘Set You Free’ and ‘Turn Up the Power’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sunday night will play host to legendary Eric Martin from Technotronic, the founder member behind Belgian Eurodance group whose number one ‘Pump Up the Jam’ will transport the crowd back to the early 90s, with Friday night showcasing an unmissable ream of local and undiscovered DJs from the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Adam Paul, Owner of Sensus Events, said: “To be producing the Dance Stage at Deva Fest this year is incredible for us and the teams of house and dance artists we work with. After attending the event in 2022, it was clear Sensus could shape a line-up to fit with the ethos and audience of Deva Fest – focusing on local talent, bringing the best of dance music to Chester and transporting the audience back to the timeless classics of the 90s Dance scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are really excited to show Deva Fest what we’ve got to offer this year.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The three-day festival now in its third year is being held at Cholmondeley Castle for the first time and is expected to draw in as many as 20,000 festival goers between August 11th and 13th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Phil Marston, Founder of Deva Fest, said: “We are all really excited to have a dedicated Dance Stage at this year’s event, and having the team behind Sensus producing this is fantastic. Deva Fest is all about family; whether that be families attending, the local family of Chester and Cheshire or the business family across music and hospitality, it’s ingrained in everything we plan at Deva Fest. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Sensus’s approach to bringing house and dance back to Chester and showcasing world famous dance acts alongside the hidden talents within our area, fits right into what we want as a festival and what our festival goers want to see. I think everyone will be blown away by what the Dance Stage will offer them.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ticketholders will be able to access shuttle buses from nearby cities running all weekend, as well as return weekend coach transfers from Manchester, Liverpool, Warrington, Wallasey and Crewe, in partnership with Tuned in Travel. Free on-site parking is offered all weekend for those travelling to the venue by car. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deva Fest will run from 11th to 13th August with live music across the different stages from midday to 11pm. Day tickets are currently on sale with the option to purchase weekend camping and glamping tickets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For further information and the full line up of the weekend, visit https://devafest.co.uk ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News