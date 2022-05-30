Jubilee weather forecast

A cool and unsettled start to the week is set to make way for a largely dry latter half, with a chance of isolated showers for some.

Today and Tuesday sees a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and showers around the UK. Most areas can expect to see some showers at times.

The heaviest showers today will likely be over parts of Scotland, the far north of England and parts of southern and southwest England.

Tuesday sees the focus of heaviest showers shifting to northern and eastern UK where some showers will be heavy and thundery.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, can expect some more persistent rain on Tuesday whilst some of the better weather on Tuesday will be over parts of Wales and west and southwest England where showers should fade, leaving fine weather for the afternoon.

Wednesday will see a continuation of the unsettled weather, with early rain in the west before showers develop more widely as the day goes on, with a risk of hail and thunder – most likely in central and southeastern areas.

Temperatures will remain rather cool in northern areas, while closer to average for the time of year further south, likely peaking at around 20C.

Jubilee weekend

From Thursday, things look likely to be settling down for most with good spells of dry and fine weather, especially in the south.

A low-pressure system will introduce some showers, to northwestern areas for a time, most likely affecting Northern Ireland and western Scotland, however there is still some uncertainty around exact locations and timings.

Central and northern areas look likely to see some showers on Friday, while areas further south should get the best of any sunshine, with temperatures likely peaking at 22C in the southeast.

Although still open to some uncertainty, more settled weather is on the cards for most on Saturday and Sunday with patchy cloud and sunny spells, and only the odd spot of light rain, mainly across the far north.

However, the far southeast could see some heavier showers for a time, depending on how a plume of warm air develops over the continent.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “While it may be an unsettled start for some with showers for northern and western areas, many areas will see generally settled conditions over much of the long Jubilee Weekend, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.”

“Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine, although temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings.”

“The main source of any uncertainty for the weekend itself is to do with how far a plume of warm air to the south encroaches over southern areas of the UK.”

“At present it’s looking like it could glance the far southeast on Saturday and Sunday, which would bring with it the risk of some showers, although the heaviest showers look likely to be contained over the continent.”