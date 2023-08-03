Joint statement by Welsh Government and police forces on enforcement of new 20mph laws in Wales

The Welsh Government, along with the four police forces in Wales, has announced how they plan to enforce the new 20mph default speed limit on restricted roads, starting next month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ahead of the new default speed limit coming into force on 17 September, a joint statement has been issued by the Welsh police forces and Lee Waters MS, Deputy Minister for Climate Change. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lee Waters stated: “Ahead of the new 20mph default speed limit on restricted roads coming into force on 17 September 2023, and recognising the important role that engagement, education, and enforcement play in its successful implementation, I am pleased today to issue the following joint statement with the four Welsh police forces.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He further added, “The new 20mph default speed limit will be enforced, with excessive speeders being fined. The Welsh Government and the four Welsh police forces will work in partnership with other organisations such as local authorities, community speedwatch groups, schools, and community groups, to raise awareness about the new limit.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emphasising education over strict enforcement initially, the statement mentions: “Police officers and policing partners will warn and educate drivers as much as possible as the new speed limit comes into force. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Initially, while drivers are getting used to the new default 20mph speed limit, and if they are not breaching the limit excessively, they will be offered roadside engagement sessions (where available) with the fire and rescue services, as an alternative to prosecution.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

GoSafe, the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership, will play a vital role in this initiative, providing clear enforcement and site selection policies, and publicising the list of all enforcement locations on their website, including the 20mph zones. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The statement outlines the alignment of this initiative with the Llwybr Newydd policy to foster safe and active travel, making it clear that traditional traffic calming measures will be a last resort for 20mph compliance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In terms of funding, Waters stated: “The Welsh Government has provided its annual funding contribution of £2,555,500 to GoSafe this year, plus an additional £600,000 for 20mph roadside engagement. Next year, the annual funding will be increased to £2,800,000 overall to support GoSafe to help keep roads safe in Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The collective message from the Welsh Government and the police forces is one of collaboration and shared goals: “We look forward to working together with our partners to help deliver all of the benefits of this policy: saving lives, reducing injuries, and increasing well-being.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News