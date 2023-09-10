Jade Jones claims victory at World Taekwondo Grand Prix
In a gripping World Taekwondo Grand Prix final held in Paris, Flint’s own Jade Jones showcased her mastery over the martial art, triumphing over former world champion Luo Zongshi.
This marked her second victory in the Grand Prix finals this year, solidifying her place as one of the sport’s reigning champions.
Jones, a double Olympic gold medallist, faced off against her Chinese adversary in the -57kg division.
At age 30, Jones shows no signs of slowing down. Her victory in Paris makes it a hat-trick, as she has now clinched titles in her last three tournaments. The final saw her taking the lead early on, with a dominant 17-9 points aggregate over the opening two rounds.
While Zongshi managed to beat Yorkshire’s rising star Aaliyah Powell 2-0 in the semi-finals, Jones had her own challenge, outclassing Turkey’s Hatice Ilgun with a 2-1 score.
