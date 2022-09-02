Jack Sargeant: ‘Thousands of people in Wales are missing out on financial support they are entitled to’

Thousands of people in Wales are missing out on financial support they are entitled to.

Families across Wales are continuing to feel the strain on their household budgets due to the rising cost of living, making that extra bit of help more important than ever.

Many people are unaware they may be entitled to benefits that could offer them the support they need.

Local Member of the Senedd Jack Sargeant is encouraging residents who may be unsure of which benefits they are entitled to contact the Welsh Government’s AdviceLink Cymru.

The free and confidential helpline offers advice on a range of subjects such as welfare benefits, debt, and housing.

Jack Sargeant said: “I’ve been contacted by many residents locally who are understandably very concerned by rising household bills.

“I will continue to speak up for them and press the UK Government to take meaningful action on the cost-of-living crisis and address the failures of the universal credit system.

“In the meantime, however, you may be entitled to more benefits and assistance than you think, so please get in contact with AdviceLink or my office for confidential support to claim what’s yours.”

You can contact AdviceLink Cymru by calling their free advice line on 0808 250 5700 or find out more via their website.

You can contact your local Member of the Senedd, Jack Sargeant by emailing Jack.Sargeant@Senedd.Wales

