Jack Sargeant MS hosts E-Sports champions in Senedd showcase
Senedd members this week gained unique insights into the rapidly expanding e-sports industry, as they met with leading Welsh professionals in a special event hosted by Alyn and Deeside Member of the Senedd (MS), Jack Sargeant.
The meeting highlighted the e-sports industry’s potential for significant economic growth, technological advancement, and youth engagement in Wales.
The industry, already valued in millions, is fast becoming a thriving sector for job opportunities and skill development, offering an innovative way to connect with young audiences.
E-sports professionals at the meeting shared personal stories of how they leveraged their involvement in the industry to launch careers and secure qualifications.
Notably, they cited the accomplishments of top Welsh players in international e-sports competitions, demonstrating the country’s significant presence in the global arena.
Jack, along with other Senedd members, was impressed by the proactive approach of E-Sports Cymru in promoting mental health among its participants.
The community-centric nature of e-sports serves as a platform for reaching out to individuals and providing support.
“E-Sports is a huge growth area and worth millions to the Welsh economy participants join a community that supports them and can help them move on to jobs and qualifications,” said Jack Sargeant MS, expressing his delight in hosting E-Sports Cymru in the Senedd.
“I was delighted to be able to host E-Sports Cymru in the Senedd and allow policymakers the opportunity to hear first hand from participants.”
John Jackson of E-Sports Wales expressed gratitude for the opportunity to present the potential of the Welsh E-Sports scene to the Senedd.
“Thank you to Jack and all the MS’s who came to the event. It’s was an amazing opportunity to showcase the Welsh E-sports scene and the potential for future growth across Wales.”
The industry’s growth trajectory, underscored by the successful event at the Senedd, serves as a testament to the potential of e-sports in catalysing economic development and fostering youth engagement in Wales. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News