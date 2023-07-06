Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Jul 2023

Jack Sargeant MS hosts E-Sports champions in Senedd showcase

Senedd members this week gained unique insights into the rapidly expanding e-sports industry, as they met with leading Welsh professionals in a special event hosted by Alyn and Deeside Member of the Senedd (MS), Jack Sargeant. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The meeting highlighted the e-sports industry’s potential for significant economic growth, technological advancement, and youth engagement in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The industry, already valued in millions, is fast becoming a thriving sector for job opportunities and skill development, offering an innovative way to connect with young audiences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

E-sports professionals at the meeting shared personal stories of how they leveraged their involvement in the industry to launch careers and secure qualifications. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Notably, they cited the accomplishments of top Welsh players in international e-sports competitions, demonstrating the country’s significant presence in the global arena. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack, along with other Senedd members, was impressed by the proactive approach of E-Sports Cymru in promoting mental health among its participants. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The community-centric nature of e-sports serves as a platform for reaching out to individuals and providing support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“E-Sports is a huge growth area and worth millions to the Welsh economy participants join a community that supports them and can help them move on to jobs and qualifications,” said Jack Sargeant MS, expressing his delight in hosting E-Sports Cymru in the Senedd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I was delighted to be able to host E-Sports Cymru in the Senedd and allow policymakers the opportunity to hear first hand from participants.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

John Jackson of E-Sports Wales expressed gratitude for the opportunity to present the potential of the Welsh E-Sports scene to the Senedd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Thank you to Jack and all the MS’s who came to the event. It’s was an amazing opportunity to showcase the Welsh E-sports scene and the potential for future growth across Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The industry’s growth trajectory, underscored by the successful event at the Senedd, serves as a testament to the potential of e-sports in catalysing economic development and fostering youth engagement in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

