Jack Sargeant Column: I am extremely grateful to those people who organise Remembrance Services

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant writes a regular column on Deeside.com

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Jack pays thanks to the volunteers who keep the “flame of Remembrance alive.”

Jack Writes:

I always look forward to attending the Remembrance Sunday Service with real anticipation and I am extremely grateful to those people and committees that are responsible for organising the Remembrance Services

Their work gives us all the opportunity to remember and reflect on the sacrifices made to protect everything we hold so dear.

I wanted to take the opportunity to thank the Royal British Legion and all the volunteers who keep the flame of Remembrance alive and for the work they do to support veterans and their families.

This year marks the centenary year of the Poppy Appeal. The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and of hope for a peaceful future, as well as a way for us all to show our support for the Armed Forces community, those currently serving and ex-serving personnel.

I will be attending events across the constituency this and will be wearing my poppy with pride. I am proud to support the armed forces community and I am an honorary member of the Shotton and Deeside Branch of the Royal Welch Fusiliers Comrades Association and a member of the Cross Party Group for the Armed Forces in the Senedd.

As the Royal British Legion rightly says – it’s a matter of personal choice whether someone chooses to wear a poppy and how they choose to wear it. From paper poppies to pins, bag charms to pet poppies, and now on face masks, the best way to wear a poppy is simply with pride.

I hope you all get the opportunity to reflect and remember this year and once again a huge thank you to the Royal British Legion and all its volunteers.