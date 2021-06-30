Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 30th Jun 2021

Updated: Wed 30th Jun

Jack Sargeant becomes youngest ever Senedd Member to chair a Welsh parliament committee

Jack Sargeant MS has become the youngest ever Senedd Member to be elected to chair a Welsh parliament committee.

The Alyn and Deeside MS has been elected to Chair the Petitions Committee.

Committees are one of the key mechanisms that enable the Senedd to fulfil its statutory and constitutional functions.

There are 12 committees in the Senedd, they examine the areas of law that the Welsh government is responsible for.

These subjects are the areas of Welsh life that have been devolved to the Senedd from the UK Parliament in London.

Committees are made up of a number of MS’s from different party groups who are appointed, by the Senedd in Plenary, to work together to undertake detailed work and carry out specific functions.

The Petitions Committee allows people to ask the Welsh Parliament to consider any issue that Senedd has the power to do something about.

Petitions which gather more than 50 signatures are discussed by the committee.

Last term a notable petition which came before the Committee – which Jack was then a member of  – was one calling for the A494 ‘Red Route’ to be scrapped, it gathered nearly 1,500 signatures.

Following 18 months of deliberations, the Committee published a number of key recommendations including calls for the re-costing of the project and full evaluation of the scheme taking into account long-term changes to travel patterns and behaviour.

Jack Sargent was elected on Tuesday to Chair the Petitions Committee for this term, he said:

“It is an honour to have been elected as the youngest ever Senedd committee chair today as Chair of Petitions Committee.”

“This is a committee which I very much enjoyed sitting on last Senedd and I believe provides a vital platform for the people of Wales to raise the issues that matter to them.”

The Chairs elected this week:

Jane Bryant MS (Welsh Labour, Newport West) – Children, Young People and Education Committee

Russell George MS (Welsh Conservatives, Montgomeryshire) – Health and Social Care Committee

Paul Davies MS (Welsh Conservatives, Preseli Pembrokeshire) – Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee

Llyr Gruffydd MS (Plaid Cymru, North Wales) Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee

Jenny Rathbone MS (Welsh Labour, Cardiff Central) – Equality and Social Justice Committee

Delyth Jewell MS (Plaid Cymru, South Wales East) – Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport, and International Relations Committee

John Griffiths MS (Welsh Labour, Newport East) – Local Government and Housing Committee

Peredur Owen Griffiths MS (Plaid Cymru, South Wales East) – Finance Committee

Mark Isherwood MS (Welsh Conservatives, North Wales) – Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee

Huw Irranca-Davies MS (Welsh Labour, Ogmore) – Legislation, Justice and Constitution Committee

Vikki Howells MS (Welsh Labour, Cynon Valley) – Standards of Conduct Committee

Jack Sargeant MS (Welsh Labour, Alyn and Deeside) – Petitions Committee

The full membership of the Committees will be elected by Senedd Members next week.



