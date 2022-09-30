“Increase in abuse” towards covid vaccination staff and volunteers

There has been an “increase in abuse” towards vaccination staff and volunteers providing the covid booster jab.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has said that the incidents have come from “people arriving early and expecting to be vaccinated earlier than their allotted time”.

The autumn booster jabs are currently being offered to all adults who are eligible for the covid-19 autumn booster. This includes:

Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

All adults aged 50 years and over

People aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group

People aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

People aged 16-49 who are carers.

Eligible adults will mostly be invited via letter to attend a vaccination centre, GP or pharmacy for their autumn booster vaccination.

The health board is reminding people to attend at the allotted time as stated on their invite letter.

A spokesperson said: “We have recently seen an increase in abuse towards our hard working vaccination staff and volunteers from people arriving early and are expecting to be vaccinated earlier than their allotted time.

“Our staff and volunteers are working incredibly hard to ensure that people receive their vaccination as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Please be patient and treat them with politeness and respect.”

More information about the covid autumn booster can be found on the Besti Cadwaladr University Health Board website.

