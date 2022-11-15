Improvements to Hope railway station will see a 4 week platform closure

Listen to this article

Ahead of a planned increase of services on the Wrexham to Bidston line, works is set to get underway on improvements to Hope railway station.

Transport for Wales says it is aiming to bring its delayed Class 230 trains into service ‘towards the end of the year’ which will allow for an increase in frequency of services along the line.

Network Rail is carrying out improvements which will include a new station entrance at Hope Station.

Passengers travelling to Wrexham will need to take a shuttle bus service from Hope to Caergwrle from next Monday, 21 November.

Work is expected to last until December 16.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “As part of Transport for Wales’ plans to increase services between Wrexham and Bidston, we’re making some essential improvements to Hope station, to make it safer for passengers.

“This includes the creation of a brand-new station entrance, which will allow us to close the passenger foot crossing between platforms.”

“As part of this work, we’ll temporarily need to close the south-bound platform, from Monday 21 November to Friday 16 December.”

“Trains travelling north-bound will continue to stop at Hope station, as normal, but south-bound services will need to stop at Caergwrle, with a shuttle bus service for passengers between Caergwrle and Hope stations.

“We want to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out these upgrades and ask that everyone please plan ahead before travelling at www.tfw.wales.”

