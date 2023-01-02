Deeside.com > News

Iceland recalls Snickers and Mars Dessert Bars due to undeclared peanuts and egg

Iceland has issued a warning for customers not to eat Mars and Snickers dessert bars sold at its stores in Wales, England and Scotland due to a labelling mix-up.

The recall has been issued because the products contain peanuts and egg which are not declared on the packaging.

In an alert, the Food Standards Agency said: “Iceland Foods is recalling Mars Dessert Bar because it may contain peanuts and egg, which are not mentioned on the label.”

“As a result of a packaging error, some packs have been incorrectly packed with Snickers Dessert Bar.”

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg.”

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg, do not eat it.”

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further details or if you have any questions, you can contact the customer care team on 0800 328 0800.”

