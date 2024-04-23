Humorous Shakespeare performance captivates Flintshire students

English students at a Flintshire high school watched a short and humorous version of a Shakespearean play by a visiting theatre group, complete with costumes and props.

Argoed High School’s year 8 students were treated to an exciting and engaging performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by four professional actors from 440 Theatre, a company created to provide live action Shakespeare that educates and entertains in just 40 minutes.

By stripping the narrative to its core yet keeping the essence of Shakespeare’s words alive, the amusing play was brought to life for the students, and designed to enrich students’ knowledge and understanding of the play as well as ignite their enthusiasm for Shakespeare as they embark on a study of his works.

Following the show, the students took part in a workshop with the actors to help reinforce learning of the play.

Rebecca Jones, English teacher, said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed being immersed in the play in the way that Shakespeare intended – via the stage. The four actors, who each took on numerous roles, were extremely talented and not only made the play accessible, but gave the students a real insight into where a love of literature and drama can take you.”

George O’Reilly, one of the students who watched the performance and was chosen by the actors to play the role of ‘the wall’, said: “I really enjoyed participating in a drama experience. It helped boost my confidence to stand up in front of people and actually take part.”

It’s the second time that the theatre company has visited the school this academic year, the first session last October being for year 10 GCSE students.

Mrs Jones added: “The interactive nature of the session was a real hit amongst students. The experience is one that they will remember, and that will help with their studies going forward.”