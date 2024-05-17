Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th May 2024

Housing association to invest £1 million in job creation and growth

A North Wales housing association is investing £1 million in job creation following what it has described as ‘significant business growth’.

ClwydAlyn is set to recruit 40 new job roles which will include vacancies in the housing, finance, maintenance, IT, and procurement teams.

The roles will also include Pathway positions which will be new trainee opportunities to help people in the community with limited work experience, such as school and college leavers to kickstart their careers.

The paid Pathway roles will build skills and experience in a working environment with tailored progression plans.

ClwydAlyn currently manages 6,300 homes across Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Conwy, Wrexham, Powys and Isle of Anglesey, and there are plans for a further 1,000 new homes to be built over the next three years.

The company says that to ensure a consistently high level of service for residents and support for staff members continues, the organisation has identified the need to strengthen its workforce significantly.

Clare Budden, Group CEO at ClwydAlyn Housing Association said: “As we continue to grow and expand our services to meet the needs of our communities, we know that it’s only through investing in our teams that we can continue to deliver the highest standard of support and care to our customers.

“This recruitment campaign is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to join us in our mission to beat poverty and make a real difference in North Wales.

“We’re looking for passionate and dedicated individuals who share our values of trust, kindness, and hope and who ultimately want to create a positive, lasting impact on communities.”

The new recruits will work with the existing teams to help build more affordable housing across North Wales, while expanding the service offer in support of its core mission to end poverty.

Once the 40 new roles are successfully filled, the workforce headcount will increase to a total of 810.

 

