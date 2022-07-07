Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 7th Jul

Households hit by discoloured water in Connah’s Quay

Some households in Connah’s Quay have seen discoloured water coming from their taps today.

A map on Welsh Water’s website shows an area stretching along Wepre Drive and Fron Road up to Wepre Drive has been impacted by the discoloured water issue.

The water company said it “usually clears fairly quickly after a few minutes of flushing your taps.”

But it could take “around 45 minutes of running the tap before it clears.”

A statement on the Welsh Water website says: “Discoloured water affecting the Connahs Quay, Deeside area.”

“We’re aware that customers in this area are affected by discoloured water.”

“We anticipate all supplies will be restored by later this afternoon.”

“If you can run your cold kitchen tap, this will also help to clear the supply. ”

“It usually clears fairly quickly after a few minutes of flushing your taps through but it may take around 45 minutes of running the tap before it clears.”

“Avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.”

“Further updates will be provided here when we have more information.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. ”

 

