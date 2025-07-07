Warm weather returns with heatwave likely for some later this week

Temperatures across the UK are set to rise steadily this week, with a heatwave expected to meet official criteria in parts of Wales, England, and Scotland by the weekend.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will gradually exert its influence over the UK this week. We’ll see temperatures build day-on-day, with the potential for hot conditions to become quite widespread by the end of the week and into the weekend.

“On Wednesday, temperatures could reach up to 28°C in parts of England, climbing to 30°C on Thursday and 32°C by Friday. By this stage, heatwave criteria are likely to be met in parts of England and Wales, and in parts of Scotland over the weekend.

“High temperatures are likely to persist into the weekend, especially away from coasts with onshore winds, reaching the low 30s in portions of England and Wales, accompanied by rising humidity and warmer nights.

“This heatwave is likely to last longer than previous ones so far this summer, and affect a wider area, with the focus for some of the highest temperatures displaced across more central and western areas at times. In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas.”

In North Wales, the official heatwave temperature threshold is 25°C, meaning a heatwave is declared if the daily maximum temperature meets or exceeds this level for three consecutive days.

While some parts of the UK may see temperatures reach the high 20s next week, North Wales is expected to see temperatures rise near but not consistently above 25°C, which means an official heatwave is unlikely here.

Locally in Deeside, the week begins with light sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies on Monday, with highs near 18°C and a fresh northerly breeze. Tuesday should be drier with broken clouds and temperatures reaching 19°C.

Temperatures will rise more noticeably from Wednesday, with highs of 23°C under morning clouds, increasing to 26°C on Thursday with scattered clouds.

By Friday and Saturday, Deeside will see afternoon cloud cover but warm conditions, with highs near 29°C and light winds.

Sunday is forecast to be overcast but warm, with temperatures peaking around 30°C and lower humidity, continuing the dry spell.

Looking into next week, cooler and cloudier conditions are expected with a chance of showers later in the week and over the weekend.

Residents are advised to be prepared for prolonged warm weather and take appropriate precautions against heat, high pollen, and UV exposure.

Heatwaves in the UK are officially defined by at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding locally set thresholds, which vary across counties.

