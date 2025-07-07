Police seek witnesses after vehicle broken into at Hawarden Cemetery

North Flintshire Police are asking the public for help following an incident of criminal damage and theft from a vehicle at Hawarden Cemetery on Ash Lane.

On Wednesday, 2 July 2025, at around 6.36pm, a vehicle window was smashed and cash along with other items were stolen.

Police are particularly interested in any witnesses who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area, and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Officers also want information about a white Audi A4 seen nearby around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is asked to contact North Wales Police quoting reference number 25000544104. Reports can be made by phone via 101 or online.

