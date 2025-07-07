Phased work to remove access barriers in Flintshire starts August 2025

Flintshire Council has confirmed plans to remove or modify a number of access control barriers across the North Wales coastal path and wider active travel network to improve safety and accessibility.

A review carried out in March 2023 focused initially on the A-frame barriers between Chester and Queensferry installed as part of the coastal path project.

These barriers were originally intended to prevent illegal vehicle access but have also restricted legitimate users.

Following the initial review, a wider assessment of all access control barriers including chicane barriers, York-style barriers, and bollard posts across Flintshire’s active travel routes has been completed.

Katie Wilby, Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, said: “Whilst these barriers were installed to improve safety and prevent historical anti-social behaviour issues, we recognise that a large number of the barriers are of an outdated design and do not meet the Active Travel Act Guidance and the Equality duties, and therefore require removal or adjustment to enable access for all on these popular traffic free routes.”

Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, Cllr Glyn Banks, added: “It’s important that we ensure that all of our infrastructure supports a safer, more accessible, and inclusive walking, cycling and wheeling environment for all.”

The council anticipates beginning the phased work to remove or modify the barriers from August 2025.

Details of the planned works will be publicised once confirmed, the council has said.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News