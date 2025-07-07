Deestriders off road race sees course record and strong performances

The second instalment of the Deestriders Off Road Grand Prix took place on Thursday, with Cameron Hannon of St Helens Striders winning the overall race in a new course record time of 22 minutes 37 seconds.

Keely Smith of West Cheshire AC continued her strong form by once again winning the women’s race.

On Saturday, Christine Cammillare, accompanied by her sister, niece, and Helen Campbell, took part in Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life event held in Rhyl, supporting the charity’s cause.

On Sunday, Angela Deeley represented Wales in the Masters international 10k race, part of the Great North 10k event. Deeley finished second in the V55 category with a time of 41 minutes 29 seconds. Matt Davies also ran, completing the race in 41 minutes 24 seconds.

