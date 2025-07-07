Two burglaries among 63 incidents reported by North Flintshire police

North Wales Police North Flintshire has reported responding to 63 calls for service in the last 24 hours, including 10 emergency incidents attended with lights and sirens.

Among the incidents were seven domestic incidents, seven concerns for safety, and two reports of anti-social behaviour.

Three arrests were made, including for public order offences, drug driving, and a serious offences suspect now remanded to court.

The police also reported two burglaries, one in Flint and another in Prestatyn, which remain a force priority with ongoing support.

The team paid tribute to police dog Toro, who recently passed away after a short illness.

Toro was celebrated for a distinguished career, helping locate criminals and vulnerable people, providing invaluable support to officers and the public.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News