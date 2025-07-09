Police respond to 57 incidents across Flintshire in 24 hours

Police in Flintshire responded to 57 incidents over the past 24 hours, including domestic-related assaults, theft, criminal damage, and anti-social behaviour, according to an update from North Wales Police.

Three individuals are currently in custody in connection with domestic-related burglary, theft, and public order offences.

North Wales Police have launched a shoplifting operation named Op Bastion in response to a recent rise in retail theft.

Suspects have been identified and are being sought for arrest. Officers have increased their visibility in stores and are working closely with retailers and local partners.

“We’re actively running a shoplifting operation – Op Bastion, due to a recent rise in retail theft. Suspects have been identified, and we’re actively seeking them. They will be in custody soon,” police said.

A meeting was also held with housing officials to discuss problematic addresses and tenants causing issues for their neighbours.

Where offences are identified, police said positive action would be taken.

Police emphasised the importance of community collaboration in maintaining safety. “We’re proud of the strong relationships we have with our partners, and we share a common goal, to make Flintshire a safer place for everyone,” they added.

