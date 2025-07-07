Police search for escaped prisoner with North Wales links

Police are asking the public for help to find Colin Williams, a 28-year-old man who absconded from HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton on June 30.

Williams was serving a sentence for aggravated burglary and section 18 assault. He did not return to the prison after release from temporary leave.

He is described as white, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes. Williams has distinctive tattoos including dots on the knuckles of his left hand and a smiley face on his lower right arm.

Williams has known connections to North Wales, Warrington, St Helens and Ellesmere Port but may be elsewhere.

Cheshire police are conducting enquiries and urge anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts not to approach him but to contact them immediately on 999, quoting reference IML 2122951.

Information can also be passed anonymously.

