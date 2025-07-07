Welsh waters to host biggest Irish Sea offshore wind project

The Energy Secretary has approved the Mona offshore wind farm, the largest such project in the Irish Sea, which could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1 million homes.

Situated in Welsh waters, the project is expected to support thousands of jobs throughout its lifespan, boosting local communities in Wales and across the UK. The developer has also launched a portal to help local companies offer their services for the project.

The wind farm forms part of the UK government’s wider plan to expand clean energy and become a global leader in renewable power. It will contribute to the estimated 100,000 jobs forecast in the offshore wind sector by 2030, with roles spanning engineering and maintenance during construction and operation.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “This is another significant moment for the growing clean energy industry in Wales. I am delighted that the Energy Secretary has granted development consent for the Mona offshore windfarm to be built in Welsh waters, potentially creating and supporting more than 3,000 jobs. Projects like this will help deliver our transition to clean energy, boost the economy and help secure the UK’s home-grown electricity supply.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband added: “This government was elected to take back control of our energy and in our first year we have shown that the clean power revolution is here to stay. Whether it’s offshore wind, solar or nuclear, we are backing the builders not the blockers so we deliver the clean homegrown power this country needs to protect family finances through our Plan for Change.”

The project is expected to generate up to 1.5 gigawatts of power at maximum grid connection. It will work alongside other parts of the electricity system to supply homes and businesses with clean, secure energy.

