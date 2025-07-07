Police appeal to locate driver of ‘dark coloured Land Rover Discovery’ after Hawarden hit and run

Police are appealing for dashcash from drivers who may have been in the Hawarden area around 1:30PM this afternoon.

Local police said, “We’re appealing for information following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Hawarden this afternoon, Monday 7th July.

“It is reported that the driver of a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery has hit a man at around 1.30pm near the Fox and Grapes on The Highway, Hawarden.

“The driver of the car did not stop at the scene and drove towards the Broughton area.

“Officers are appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle after the incident to contact us.

“We are also appealing for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the car or the incident to contact us.

“Anybody with information that could assist our enquiries should contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference C101833.”

