Celebrate Flintshire Meadowfest and join Wales Nature Week events

Flintshire residents are invited to join the free Meadowfest event at Wepre Park Visitor Centre in Connah’s Quay on Saturday 19 July, from 11am to 3pm.

The festival offers family-friendly activities including exhibits about wildflower meadows, storytelling, face painting and more, celebrating the spectacular natural habitats of the area.

This local event complements Wales Nature Week, which runs from 5 to 13 July, a national celebration across Wales encouraging people to enjoy, value and help nature recover.

Wales Nature Week features festivals, guided walks and wildlife workshops suitable for all ages. Many events are free and hosted by local nature groups and organisations, highlighting the vital work being done to protect Wales’ habitats and wildlife.

Sean McHugh from the Wales Biodiversity Partnership Support Team at Natural Resources Wales said:

“Wales Nature Week is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to get involved and make a difference for nature. Caring about nature has never been more important as we face a nature and climate emergency. Protecting biodiversity supports ecosystems that provide food, health, and economic benefits. We encourage everyone to celebrate Wales Nature Week in their own way and share their experiences using #WalesNatureWeek.”

Locally, events like Flintshire Meadowfest provide a chance to learn about the wildlife-rich meadows and how communities can support nature recovery.

Evelyn Gruchala, Nature Recovery Volunteer Coordinator for Swansea Council and Gower National Landscape, said:

“Whether joining organised events or enjoying local green spaces, everyone’s contribution matters. Wales Nature Week inspires communities to protect and enhance their natural surroundings for the future.”

Wales Nature Week is coordinated by the Wales Biodiversity Partnership with support from Local Nature Partnerships, schools, businesses, and communities across the country.

For more information on Wales Nature Week events, click here.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News