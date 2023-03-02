Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices invite hikers to join them for sunrise hike up Snowdon

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices are organising a fundraising event in which hikers will be guided by mountain leaders to the summit of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) to enjoy a stunning sunrise over Snowdonia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event is set to take place on Sunday, July 23, and costs a £25 sign-up fee per person, plus a commitment to raise a minimum of £100. The event is sponsored by Wrexham’s Net World Sports, and teams are welcome to participate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Andy Everley, Tŷ Gobaith fundraiser and event organiser, said: “Your morning on Yr Wyddfa will be a memorable one, an experience you will treasure forever and definitely one to tick off the bucket list, all while supporting Ty Gobaith. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

We are a lifeline for children and families during distressing and difficult times, and in order to ensure that we can be here for everyone who needs us, it is vital that our local community help in whatever way they can, now and in the future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, located in Conwy and Oswestry, provide support to more than 750 local families caring for a terminally ill child or whose child has died. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The hospices require £7.5 million each year to run their services, and 80% of this is spent on care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While two months’ income comes from statutory sources, the other 10 months are dependent on support from fundraising. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their ambition is to raise an additional £2.5 million each year to ensure they reach every child, parent, and sibling in need in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Participants in the sunrise hike will be treated to breakfast baps and hot drinks upon return and have the opportunity to take some of the most sought-after photographs in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event is open to everyone over 16 years of age, and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To register and learn more about the event, visit https://www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/sunrise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

