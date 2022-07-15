Holywell pupils enjoy fun packed activities in the great outdoors

Primary school pupils from across Holywell have participated in a raft of activities designed to help their transition to high school in September.

The annual year six outdoor activity days, held this year at Bryntysilio Outdoor Education Centre in Llangollen, are organised by Ysgol Treffynnon.

Over the years the events have provided a valuable opportunity for pupils to get to know each other and mix with year 7 Ysgol Treffynnon students, as well as their new form tutors, teaching staff and lead teacher.

Almost one hundred primary pupils from across eleven schools and Ysgol Treffynnon students went on the two day trip.

Teachers from some of the feeder primary schools also attended to help put pupils at ease and feel secure.

Both the outdoor activity adventure and in school transition days are intended to be a fun learning experience where pupils have the chance to undertake unusual and exciting activities in order to acquire new skills and learn about themselves.

Pupils had the chance to take part in rock climbing, canoeing, hill walking, fossil hunting, archery and some wellbeing activities.

Under the guidance of their form tutors, groups of pupils took part in a variety of ‘team building’ challenges to help them work together to develop skills and confidence.

Jack Kimpton, a year 6 pupil at Ysgol Bro Carmel, said: “I made lots of new friends from all different primary schools, it was amazing.

“I can’t wait to start high school in September and see them all again.”

Joseph Catt, a year 7 student at Ysgol Treffynnon, added: “During the activity days at Bryntysilio we did lots of fun activities and made some new friends.

“I am looking forward to meeting the new year 7s in high school and helping them to settle in.”

Rob Chesters, lead teacher for care, support and guidance at Ysgol Treffynnon, organises the annual transition event.

He said: “We had a brilliant time at Bryntysilio. All the students thoroughly enjoyed the experience of getting to know each other in an informal and fun environment.

“We know from previous years that the transition week makes an extremely positive difference to the year 6 pupils’ transition into year 7.

“It embeds their sense of belonging, security and relaxation in their first few weeks here at Ysgol Treffynnon, enabling a more effective start to their learning.

“After another fantastic transition event, we look forward to welcoming them all in September.”