Posted: Fri 4th Feb 2022

Updated: Fri 4th Feb

Holywell: Family pay tribute motorcyclist who died in a collision on Thursday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The family of a 40-year-old Holywell man who was tragically killed in a collision on Thursday have paid tribute to him.

Marcin Salwa died following the two-vehicle collision on Halkyn Road early on Thursday morning.

North Wales Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

The roads policing unit have issued this statement:

“We can confirm the identity of the male motorcyclist who tragically died in a road traffic collision in Holywell yesterday (3 February).”

“Marcin Salwa, a 40-year-old Holywell resident, died following the two-vehicle collision on Halkyn Road shortly before 6am.”

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Marcin’s family have paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: “Marcin was a funny, wonderful and selfless person who was taken from this earth far too soon.”

“He was a great brother, son and uncle and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.”

“His wisdom will live on through his legacy, which was to work hard, trust those you love and make every second memorable.”

“He touched the lives of everyone he met and will be in our hearts forever. We will never forget our Marcin.”

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along Halkyn Road and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”

Any witnesses or anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number B015660.



