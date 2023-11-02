Holywell: Community tip-off leads to seizure of weapons and drugs
Police raided an address in Holywell today where a number of weapons and drugs were seized.
North Wales Police said the warrant was executed based ‘information provided by the community’ concerning suspected drug activities on the Holywell area.
The search resulted in the confiscation of a quantity of Class B drugs, numerous mobile phones, and an array of weapons, including a police-style extendable baton, a knife, a machete, a crossbow with bolts, and two air rifles.
In a surprising turn, a golf cart reported as stolen was also found on the property and has since been returned to its rightful owner.
Inspector Wes William said: “This warrant came following some excellent work by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team after information was provided by the public, which is a vital part in identifying individuals who might be involved in drug supply.
“Drug supply leads to criminal activity, especially serious and violent crime, which causes misery and fear in our communities.
"Drug supply leads to criminal activity, especially serious and violent crime, which causes misery and fear in our communities.

"If you have information into the supply of drugs in your area, please get in touch so we can continue to take action."
