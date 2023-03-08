High-visibility day of action targets criminals using North Wales and Cheshire border routes

North Wales Police and Cheshire Constabulary joined forces with British Transport Police to carry out a high visibility day of action as part of Operation Crossbow. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The operation was aimed at disrupting criminals using the border’s main arterial routes to travel between North Wales and Cheshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More than 200 officers were deployed across Flintshire, Wrexham, and Chester to patrol and monitor railway stations and intercept vehicles known to the police. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police executed a number of warrants in the Flintshire area where a stolen motorbike, a sword, drugs and a phone was recovered. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras were used to make stop checks on vehicles suspected to be linked to criminal activity and operating on the roads illegally. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Council licensing officers and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) supported the operation by targeting taxis in areas vulnerable to county lines criminality and conducting roadside commercial vehicle checks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Immigration enforcement officers targeted premises suspected to be linked with criminal activity, while Trading Standards officers in Wrexham and Flintshire were out tackling doorstep crime and offering advice to residents on how to keep themselves safe from exploitation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police Search Advisers (POLSA) assisted public service students at Deeside College to carry out knife sweep searches at four local parks as part of a community policing project. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Underwater search units were also on hand throughout the day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Plain clothed female officers were out walking routes used by secondary school pupils within Flintshire as part of a preventative policing activity, aimed at disrupting anti-social predatory behaviour and identifying anyone giving unwanted attention to school pupils. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The operation also saw officers targeting anti-social behaviour, including off-road police bikes clamping down on known routes used by off-road bikes for cross-border drug supply, with support from the drone’s team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The A548 coastal corridor was patrolled by marked bikes, looking out for Fatal 5 offences before targeting motorcycles in and out of Deeside Industrial Estate – a known problem area for serious injury collisions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Rural Crime Team was supported by Natural Resources Wales in targeting metal scrap yards and checking waste carrier licences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The visible and high-profile presence of officers was intended to send a strong warning to anyone associated with or linked to serious and organised crime. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The operation resulted in 5 arrests, 3 positive warrants, 9 vehicle seizures, 13 people and vehicles searched, 5 traffic offence reports, 29 speeding offences, and 3 seatbelt offences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More than 30 intelligence submissions were made, 3 locations were searched, and drugs paraphernalia was located to support local intelligence. Six visits to cuckooed addresses were conducted, and vulnerable people were spoken to. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Operation Crossbow was a successful day of action, with North Wales Police, Cheshire Constabulary, and British Transport Police working together to disrupt cross-border criminals and send a strong message to those involved in serious and organised crime. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The operation highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration and the use of technology in targeting criminals and keeping local communities safe. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chief Superintendent Sian Beck said: “It has been a fantastic day highlighting the work that goes on to tackle cross-border criminality with our colleagues in Cheshire Constabulary, British Transport Police, and our local partners. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I hope it has sent out a clear message that our response doesn’t stop when we reach the border. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A range of activities took place throughout the operation, actioning community-based intelligence and proactively policing the road and rail network which has benefitted the whole of North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A whole host of tactics were also used to disrupt criminals operating in our area, which we use regularly as part of our everyday policing to target those who cause the most harm to our communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you have concerns about crime and antisocial behaviour taking place in your neighbourhood, please let us know by speaking to a local officer, using our website which has a direct link to your local neighbourhood policing team, or through our North Wales Community Alert system here – Home – North Wales Community Alert.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

